Pavelski provided a goal and an assist in the Stars' 3-2 victory over Anaheim on Thursday.

Pavelski's offensive production came in the second period, with him supplying the primary assist on Roope Hintz's marker midway through the frame and then scoring his own goal just 1:54 before the intermission. Pavelski has two goals and three points in three outings this year. Even at the age of 39, he's still an effective member of the Stars' top line and first power-play unit.