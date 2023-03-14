Pavelski scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Pavelski's point streak is up to six games (four goals, six assists), and he has four multi-point efforts in that span. He helped out on a Jamie Benn goal in the first period, and the two forwards swapped roles on Pavelski's tip-in tally in the second. Considering the 38-year-old had just three assists in nine games in February, he's been noticeably more impactful since the calendar flipped to March. For the year, he's at 18 goals, 61 points (21 on the power play), 156 shots on net, 76 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating in 67 appearances.