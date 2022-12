Pavelski was credited with an assist and four shots during a 4-2 victory over the visiting Canadiens on Friday.

Assisting on Roope Hintz's third-period, power-play tally, Pavelski helped the Stars earn a come-from-behind win by continuing to torment the Canadiens. The 38-year-old right winger has collected 22 points, including 12 helpers, in his last 14 meetings. In 23 career games versus the Original Six franchise, Pavelski has produced 26 points and a plus-7 rating.