Pavelski scored three goals Sunday, one on the power play, in the Stars' 5-4 overtime win over the Flames during Game 4 of their first-round series.

He found the net in each period during regulation, but it was his third-period tally that was the most crucial -- Pavelski shoveled home the rebound of a John Klingberg shot with 12.9 seconds left on the clock to force overtime. The veteran center hadn't found the scoresheet in three games, but Pavelski now has five goals and zero assists through seven playoff contests. With the series now tied 2-2, he'll try to stay hot in Game 5 on Tuesday.