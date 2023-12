Pavelski recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Pavelski has four helpers over his last three games. The 39-year-old has three goals and seven assists through 11 outings in December as he continues to play well in a top-line role. For the year, he's at 31 points, 76 shots on net, 27 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 32 appearances.