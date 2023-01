Pavelski notched a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Pavelski has put together a strong January with 10 points in 11 contests. His power-play assist on a Jamie Benn goal in the first period was Pavelski's first contribution with the man advantage since Dec. 31. The 38-year-old has 14 goals, 33 helpers, 15 power-play points, 114 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-33 rating through 49 appearances this season.