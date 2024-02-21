Pavelski logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Pavelski's gone a month without a goal, racking up seven assists over his last 12 outings. It's not for a lack of trying -- he has 35 shots on net in that span. The 39-year-old is at 47 points (15 on the power play), 142 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 46 hits and a plus-1 rating through 57 appearances. Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston have occasionally swapped lines, but it appears Pavelski is best suited for top-line usage alongside Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson.