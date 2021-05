Pavelski scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.

The veteran redirected a backdoor feed from John Klingberg to get the Stars on the board with 4:30 left in the opening period. It was the 25th goal of the year for Pavelski, who finished a strong 2020-21 campaign with 51 points and a plus-22 rating in 56 contests.