Pavelski (undisclosed) did not return to Monday's game against Minnesota, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Pavelski left during the second period after taking a massive hit from Matt Dumba behind the net. The 38-year-old Pavelski appeared to hit his head on the ice after the hit. He logged one assist and two PIM through 10:08 of ice time prior to getting injured. An update on his status should be available before Game 2 on Wednesday.