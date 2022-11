Pavelski scored during a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Tuesday.

Pavelski, who leads all active NHL skaters with 51 career points against the Kings, continued to torment the franchise. Pavelski's second-period, power-play goal capped Tuesday's scoring. It was his 24th career goal versus the Kings and his fifth this season. During his past 12 home games against the Kings, the 38-year-old center has collected three goals among 10 points.