Pavelski (undisclosed) is out for the first day of training camp Monday and listed as day-to-day, Craig Custance of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Pavelski's injury is unknown, but the Stars can ill afford to lose the 36-year-old center for an extended period considering fellow veteran center Tyler Seguin (hip) is slated to miss most of the season. Pavelski has a week and a half to shake off whatever's bothering him before the start of the season.