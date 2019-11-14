Play

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Leads Stars in win

Pavelski scored twice in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The veteran forward opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second period, and then wrapped the game up with an empty-netter in the third. Pavelski added five shots, two hits and two PIM in the contest. He's up to five goals and 10 points through 19 contests.

