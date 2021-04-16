Pavelski scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pavelski added some insurance with his third-period tally. He's scored 17 times and added 22 assists in 42 appearances this season. The 36-year-old forward also has 96 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-16 rating while primarily working in a top-six role.