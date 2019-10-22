Stars' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp on power play

Pavelski scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Stars fans and fantasy owners alike will be pleased to see Pavelski's goal was set up by Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, as the trio of forwards has struggled early this year. Pavelski has just two goals, an assist and 15 shots on goal in 11 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories