Pavelski recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Pavelski continues to play well in November -- he has five goals and nine helpers in 11 games this month. He's been partially overshadowed by his linemates, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, but all three members of the Stars' top line are quite productive. For the year, Pavelski's at nine tallies, 13 helpers, seven power-play points, 43 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-15 rating in 20 outings.