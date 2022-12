Pavelski recorded three assists in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

All three of Pavelski's helpers came in the third period, including one on Roope Hintz's game-tying tally. Pavelski now has 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in his last 16 games. The veteran forward continues to produce in his age-38 season with 10 goals and 18 assists through 25 games.