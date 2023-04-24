Pavelski (concussion) has resumed skating but remains unavailable to return to the lineup ahead of Game 5 against Minnesota on Tuesday, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Pavelski started skating on his own while the Stars in Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. He was on the ice again Monday with some of Dallas' scratches. Pavelski's progress is being monitored daily, as he checks the boxes to return from concussion protocol. He picked up an assist and logged 10:08 of ice time in the Stars' playoff opener March 17 prior to getting injured.