Pavelski notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

This was the first time in three games this season against his former team that Pavelski got on the scoresheet. He's picked up nine points over his last nine outings while continuing to see top-line usage. The 39-year-old is up to 60 points (18 on the power play), 177 shots on net, 61 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 73 appearances.