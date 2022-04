Pavelski logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

This was Pavelski's fifth straight game with a single assist, and he's picked up a goal and eight helpers in his last nine outings. The 37-year-old has 27 goals, 52 assists, 212 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-12 rating through 80 contests. His 79 points match his career high from 2013-14, and he has two games to achieve his first 80-point campaign.