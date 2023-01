Pavelski produced an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Pavelski set up Tyler Seguin's empty-net tally to close out the scoring. Over his last eight games, Pavelski has three goals and seven helpers, and he's done fine even without Roope Hintz (upper body) in the lineup for the last four contests. For the season, Pavelski has 14 goals, 30 helpers, 107 shots on net, 52 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating through 45 appearances.