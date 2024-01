Pavelski provided a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Pavelski earned an assist for the first time in six games when he helped out on a Matt Duchene tally in the third period. The 39-year-old Pavelski also has two goals in that span. He remains a steady presence on the top line and first power-play unit, having accumulated 37 points (12 on the power play), 98 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 41 appearances.