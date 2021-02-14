Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Pavelski tied the game at 3-3 with 40 seconds left in regulation and Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger on the bench for an extra skater. The Stars' captain led a 4-on-2 rush up ice and beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a long-range wrist shot. It was Pavelski's team-leading ninth goal of the season, nine of which have come with the man advantage. He also leads the Stars with 17 points through 12 games, a terrific bounce-back after he collected just 31 in 67 contests a year ago.