Pavelski scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Pavelski struck 3:50 after Alec Martinez put the Golden Knights on the board first. Nate Schmidt got a piece of Pavelski's shot, which then knuckled past Robin Lehner in the second period. The tally was Pavelski's ninth of the postseason. He's added five helpers, 48 shots on goal, 39 hits and 22 PIM through 20 contests.