Pavelski scored a goal on five shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Blues in round-robin play on Sunday.

Pavelski struck for the Stars' lone goal in the contest while goalie Anton Khudobin was pulled to create a six-on-five scenario. Denis Gurianov added the lone tally in the shootout to earn the win, which puts the Stars in the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Pavelski had two goals on seven shots in three games during the round robin. The 36-year-old saw action on the second line Sunday -- Tyler Seguin (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play prior to the contest.