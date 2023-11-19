Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Pavelski's first-period tally put the Stars ahead 2-0. He's gone seven games without a multi-point effort, but he has three goals and two helpers in that span. The 39-year-old continues to thrive on the top line and as a net-front option on the first power-play unit. He's up to 15 points (five on the power play), 42 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocks and a minus-4 rating through 16 appearances.