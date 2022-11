Pavelski scored a power-play goal on six shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Pavelski was initially given an assist on the play, but it was later determined Jamie Benn never touched the puck. The goal was Pavelski's 10th of the season, as well as his eighth power-play point. He's at 24 points, 54 shots, 25 hits and a plus-15 rating through 22 contests overall as a key part of the Stars' offense.