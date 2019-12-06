Stars' Joe Pavelski: Nets overtime winner

Pavelski scored a power-play goal in overtime of Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Pavelski managed to draw a holding the stick penalty against Josh Morrissey in the extra frame. Pavelski then tallied 31 seconds into the man advantage to secure the win. The 35-year-old hadn't recorded a point in his previous nine outings. For the year, he has six goals and 13 points in 30 contests. Five of his points have come with a man advantage, and Thursday's tally was his second game-winner of the season.