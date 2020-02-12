Play

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Not playing Tuesday

Pavelski (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday's contest against Carolina, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pavelski was briefly on ice for warmups but was not ready to go for the game. It will be the first missed game of the season for the 35-year-old. He has 25 points in 55 games.

