Pavelski scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Pavelski tipped in a Miro Heiskanen point shot at 5:37 of the second period. All eight of Pavelski's goals this postseason have come in six games against the Kraken, and he's up to 10 points, 18 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through seven playoff outings. With the Stars facing elimination in Game 7 on Monday, they'll likely need another big performance from the 38-year-old.