Pavelski provided an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Pavelski has two goals and two assists over his last five contests. The 39-year-old forward helped out on an Esa Lindell tally late in the first period. Pavelski continues to play at a high level with 14 points (four on the power play), 40 shots on net, 15 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 15 contests this season.