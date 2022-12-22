Pavelski recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Pavelski has gone a bit quiet in December with a goal and three assists in his last nine outings. The 38-year-old is up to 32 points (11 on the power play), 81 shots, 35 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 34 games overall. As long as he doesn't get shuffled off the Stars' top line or first power-play unit, he should have a good chance to get back to his high level of productivity soon.