Stars' Joe Pavelski: Notches helper in 1,000th game

Pavelski posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Pavelski was skating in his 1,000th career game. He's picked up 777 points (362 goals, 415 helpers) in his 14-year career. In 2019-20, his first campaign with the Stars, he's at 16 points and 71 shots in 37 contests.