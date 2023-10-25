Pavelski posted an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Pavelski set up a Thomas Harley tally in the third period. Tuesday marked the third time in five games Pavelski has seen less than 15 minutes of ice time -- he skated a season-low 13:52, though the Stars were in control of the contest in the late stages. It's potentially some early-season workload management for the 39-year-old, who has still put up three goals, three helpers, 12 shots on net, five hits and six blocked shots over five outings.