Stars' Joe Pavelski: Notches pair of helpers

Pavelski provided two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Pavelski set up the Stars' last two goals, scored by Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov. The 35-year-old center is up to 12 points (five goals, seven helpers) in 20 contests this season. He's produced consecutive multi-point outings, and three in his last seven games -- Pavelski may be heating up after a slow adjustment to his new team.