Pavelski recorded a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 4.

Pavelski was neutralized Monday, failing to record a shot after scoring three of the Stars' six goals in the last two games. The 37-year-old is up to four points, six shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating through four playoff contests. He'll continue to be a menace to Jacob Markstrom and the Flames' defense as a net-front presence -- he was only held without a shot in eight out of 82 regular-season games.