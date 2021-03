Pavelski recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Pavelski had the secondary assist on Roope Hintz's first-period marker, but that was all the offense the Stars could muster. The 36-year-old Pavelski has maintained a point-per-game pace with 14 goals and 15 assists in 29 outings. He's added 67 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-11 rating.