Pavelski posted two assists and three shots, helping the Stars to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Pavelski picked up helpers on Roope Hintz's opening goal and Esa Lindell's empty-net goal. With just five points in his last 11 games, this performance could be the spark to get Pavelski back on track offensively. The American forward is now up to 14 goals and 53 points in 62 games.