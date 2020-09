Pavelski managed an assist, five hits and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Pavelski had an assist on Miro Heiskanen's third-period tally. At the end of the contest, Pavelski earned his four PIM in a scrum. The veteran forward has been solid in the playoffs with 10 goals, six helpers, 30 PIM, 55 shots on goal and 51 hits in 24 outings.