Stars' Joe Pavelski: On modest three-game point streak
Pavelski had an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Pavelski's helper came on a power-play goal by Denis Gurianov in the third period, helping the Stars to put the game further out of reach. After a dreadful start with his new team, Pavelski has five points in his last three games. For the year, the 35-year-old has eight points and 25 shots on goal in 16 appearances.
