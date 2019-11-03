Stars' Joe Pavelski: On modest three-game point streak

Pavelski had an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Pavelski's helper came on a power-play goal by Denis Gurianov in the third period, helping the Stars to put the game further out of reach. After a dreadful start with his new team, Pavelski has five points in his last three games. For the year, the 35-year-old has eight points and 25 shots on goal in 16 appearances.