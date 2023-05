Pavelski (concussion) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Kraken, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Pavelski won't immediately jump back into his usual top-line role -- he was on a line with Max Domi and Mason Marchment during warmups. The 38-year-old Pavelski missed the last five contests of the first round after he was concussed in Game 1 versus the Wild, but he should have a chance to be productive regardless of role if he can stay healthy for the rest of the playoffs.