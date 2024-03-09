Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Pavelski has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last four games. The 39-year-old has reclaimed his spot on the top line since Wyatt Johnston has found quick chemistry with Logan Stankoven on the third line. Pavelski is up to 53 points, 160 shots on net, 57 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 65 appearances. He's yet to have a truly deep slump, but Pavelski hasn't been quite as automatic over the second half of the campaign.