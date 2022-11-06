Pavelski scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Pavelski opened the scoring at 6:15 of the first period and assisted on a Jason Robertson goal in the second. This was Pavelski's first multi-point effort during his four-game point streak (two tallies, three helpers). The 38-year-old is up to six goals, six assists, 28 shots, a plus-11 rating and 17 hits through 12 contests. He's still looking like one of the best forwards in hockey on the Stars' prolific top line.