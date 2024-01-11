Pavelski scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Pavelski welcomed Jesper Wallstedt to the NHL with a breakaway tally late in the first period Wednesday. With two goals over five games in January, Pavelski's offense has taken a slight downturn, but it's nothing to be concerned about in fantasy. He's at 36 points, 95 shots on net, 31 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances this season, putting him on pace to finish above 70 points for a third straight campaign.