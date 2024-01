Pavelski scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Pavelski has scored in four of the last six games while adding one assist in that span. While his offense wasn't part of the problem that led to dramatic line shuffling, Pavelski hasn't lost a beat in moving down to the third line. The 39-year-old is at 40 points (13 on the power play) with 107 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating through 45 contests.