Pavelski scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Pavelski's first-minute tally was the first of five power-play markers for the Stars in the blowout win. The 39-year-old veteran is up to six goals, 13 points (four on the power play), 36 shots on net, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests. Pavelski has earned seven of his points over seven games in November.