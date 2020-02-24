Stars' Joe Pavelski: Opens scoring Sunday
Pavelski netted a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Pavelski struck in the first period to end a two-game dry spell. The veteran has been good in February with six goals and four helpers over his last 10 appearances. He's at 14 tallies, 29 points, 115 shots and 56 hits through 60 contests overall, but the recent form could get him back on the fantasy radar.
