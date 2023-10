Pavelski scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Pavelski waited until overtime to extend his goal streak to three games. The 39-year-old has added a pair of assists for five points through four contests while continuing to click with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson on the top line. Pavelski also has 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and two PIM, providing a little non-scoring production to supplement his healthy share of offense.