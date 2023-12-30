Pavelski scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Pavelski snapped a five-game goal drought, which was his longest of the season. During the slump, he still produced four assists, so he hasn't been slacking on offense. The 39-year-old is up to 33 points (10 on the power play) through 34 appearances this season. Pavelski has added 81 shots on net, 28 hits, 28 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while continuing his fruitful role on the Stars' top line and first power-play unit.