Pavelski registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 1 on Friday.

At the age of 38, Pavelski seems driven to push Dallas to a championship. Since returning from a concussion, he's posted an incredible eight goals and 11 points in eight playoff outings. Pavelski's second helper Friday was the primary assist on Jamie Benn's goal late in the third period, which tied the contest at 3-3 to force overtime.