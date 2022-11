Pavelski scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Pavelski tried to lead a third-period comeback for the Stars against his former team, but the effort fell short. The 38-year-old has three goals and four assists in his last six games, a span in which he's been held off the scoresheet only once. For the season, the veteran forward has seven tallies, seven helpers, 31 shotso n net, 18 hits and a plus-12 rating in 14 contests.